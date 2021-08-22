Waverly officials release partial list of missing people after severe flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waverly officials are asking for help in locating people missing after Saturday’s severe flooding in Middle Tennessee.

They ask if you have physically seen or talked to any of the people listed below that you contact (931) 582-6950 or go to McEwen High School and report to the gymnasium. They are open until 5 p.m. on Sunday and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Amber Newman

Barbara Smith

Cameron Guy

Cody Warren

Dustin Waggoner

Elizabeth Garner

Haley Gurber

James Betty

Jason Miller

Jerry Ragsdale

Jim Garner

Joanne Cox

Joey Prasnikar

Justice Hughey

Kellon Borrow-Vaughn

Laura Hurt

Layton Hurt

Lilly Bryant

Linda Bryant

Loni Simms

Melissa Skeen

Nathaniel Winsett

Paula Ayers

Ray Pruiett

Richard Finney

Robert Mitchell

Rocky Hodges

Sam Glover

Samual Chambers

Sara Baker

Sheila Glover

Sue Turner

Susan Shaw

Tracy Kilburn

Tricia Vitellero

Troy Beasley

Ruben & Claudia Córdoba and 2 children

Linda Almond

Bob Bullion

Gabriel Sultz

Officials state these are the spellings they were given so they may not be 100% accurate. If you know someone that is not on this list call and report to the same location.

When you report Waverly officials need your name, address, phone number, and the current location of the missing.

They have several reported by first names only along with several missing children. If you previously reported someone missing who has now been located, they ask you to call officials to let them know the missing are safe.