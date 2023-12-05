JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two parents have died after an early morning fire in Jonesborough on Tuesday, and the community is working to help the surviving children.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to a fire in the 800 Block of Mill Springs Road just before 3 a.m.

Three children reportedly escaped the fire and called 911, the WCSO said. The two deceased people were transported to the William Jenkins Forensic Center for identification.

Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the fire. Jonesborough Fire Department Sergeant Jesse Rice said firefighters responded to the scene twice: once a little before 3 a.m. and again around 9 a.m.

“After we started moving everything while they were conducting their investigation, it just re-started everything back up,” said Rice. “Fires in mobile homes are extremely difficult to deal with. That just added another level of severity to the whole complex itself.”

The house was torn down and has been determined to be unlivable.

The Jonesborough Elementary Principal Matt Combs told News Channel 11 that those three children are students at his school, and the two deceased are the children’s parents.

Combs said when he heard about what happened, he began making calls to find ways he could help. The school has been collecting donations for immediate-need items like bedding, clothing and toys, but more donations are needed.

“We’ve got to keep in mind they lost everything that they have,” said Combs. “We’re able to fill immediate needs as far as clothing and toys and those types of things, but moving forward, the children are going to need a lot more, and now they don’t have their parents there to provide that.”

Starting Wednesday, people can provide monetary donations to the children through Eastman Credit Union. Those wishing to contribute can contact the school or Eastman Credit Union for more details on how to donate.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) became involved in the joint investigation after the WCSO requested assistance.

The TBI told News Channel 11 that as of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remains ongoing.