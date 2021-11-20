GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Signs, balloons and welcome home messages lined the streets of 3-year-old Noah Clare’s neighborhood Friday night.

Friends and neighbors spent the afternoon chalking driveways and hanging twinkling lights in preparation for the family’s homecoming.

“We just wanted to welcome Noah home,” said neighbor Dana Smith. “We’re all so glad to have him back.”

Neighbors like Janeen Lannon have been praying for the child’s safe return since he was abducted by his non-custodial father two weeks ago.

“If this was my child I would want the community to come together and celebrate,” Lannon said.

A good Samaritan spotted the child, along with his father and 16-year-old cousin, Thursday morning in southern California.

“My heart just went out to them and we’re a great community here in our neighborhood and we all just wanted to come together to do whatever we could to help him,” Smith said. “We were all sharing and trying to get the information out there and obviously we are so excited to have him back!”

Dozens of people lined the streets cheering and clapping as Noah and his mom Amanda pulled up to their home, showing their support after a very emotional two-week journey.

“It was hard and it was painful to watch Amanda go through this, and we’re just so grateful he was found,” Lannon said.

Neighbors also donated toys and gifts to Noah and his mother and decorated their home with Christmas lights prior to their arrival.