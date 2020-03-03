What the Middle Tennessee tornadoes looked like on weather radar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee as people slept early Tuesday, shredding at least 140 buildings and killing at least 22 people. Here’s what the tornadoes and storm system looked like on weather radar.

One twister caused severe damage across a 10-mile (16 kilometer) stretch of downtown Nashville, wrecking businesses and homes and destroying the tower and stained glass of a historic church. Another erased homes from their foundations along a two-mile (3.2-kilometer) path in Putnam County.

Weather radar screens during the tornardo early Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (WATE)

Weather radar image of Middle Tennessee during tornadoes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (WATE)

Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state Capitol were closed. More than a dozen polling stations were damaged, forcing Super Tuesday voters to wait in long lines at alternative sites.

The death toll jumped to 22 Tuesday as first responders gingerly pulled apart the wreckage, hoping to find people alive in the rubble of their homes. Putnam Sheriff Eddie Farris said only 30 percent of the disaster area had a “hard check” by mid-day. “A lot of these homes had basements and we’re hopeful there are still people down in there,” he said.

Putnam County radar image from early Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (WATE)

(The Associated Press contributed to this article.)