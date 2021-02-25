Whataburger officially coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Famed burger chain Whataburger is officially coming to Music City.

According to a press release, the restaurant is set to open at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage.

To prepare for the grand opening, Whataburger is now hiring in the Nashville area for vacant positions. The open positions include restaurant manager, general manager and area manager, while the hiring of team leaders and team members will begin this summer.

The company is looking to hire over 200 local employees this year, and over 1,300 by the end of 2022. Upon getting hired, employees will automatically be placed into Whataburger’s Restaurant Development Program, giving them ample opportunities to grow from day one.

“At Whataburger, we believe a great customer experience starts with an exceptional employee experience, which is why we’re looking for caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” said Pam Nemec, Senior Vice President Human Resources and Brand Culture. “We compensate well and have a robust training program to teach needed skills. Even without restaurant experience, leaders can succeed at Whataburger with the right attitude and leadership ability.”

Those interested in working at the Nashville location can get more information here.

Whataburger says there is no official opening date yet, but more details and information are expected soon.

Whataburger was founded over 70 years ago and now has over 800 locations across 10 states.