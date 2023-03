KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring is upon us in East Tennessee and for those looking to enjoy some of the great outdoors the Cherokee National Forest has announced when its recreation sites are opening.

The forest, which covers 650,000 acres, provides a range of outdoor activities for the more than 2 million annual visitors it welcomes to the Southern Appalachian Mountains of East Tennessee. Many campgrounds and swim areas within the forest close from late fall through mid spring. USDA Forest Service officials say the closing is “in response to low visitation, reduced seasonal workforce, and freezing temperatures that damage water and wastewater systems.”

Most campsites are available on a first-come-first-served basis, however, some can be reserved in advance online by going to recreation.gov or calling the reservation service at 1-877-444-6777.

As the Forest Service works to make its recreation program more sustainable, visitors should expect to see projects across the forest to reduce the maintenance backlog and improve “well-loved” sites. This effort could also lead to site operating schedules changing.

Below are the scheduled 2023 opening dates for Cherokee National Forest recreation sites. The Forest Service adds that shooting ranges and most boat launches are open year-round.

WATAUGA RANGER DISTRICT: 423-735-1500

HOLSTON MOUNTAIN AREA

Little Oak Campground

Hemlock & Poplar Loops – April 24 – October 10

Big Oak & Lone Pine Loops & Boat Ramp – April 24 – October 10

Primitive Camping Only (no flush toilets) – April 4 – April 23; October 10 – November 6

Jacobs Creek Campground & Day Use Area – April 24 – October 10

IRON MOUNTAINS

Backbone Rock Recreation Area: Day Use Area (Pavilions) – March 20 – November 20 Campground – April 24 – October 10



WATAUGA LAKE AREA

Cardens Bluff Campground – April 24 – October 10

Dennis Cove Campground – April 24 – October 10

Shook Branch Swim Area – May 8 – September 11

Watauga Point Recreation Area – April 3 – October 10

ROAN HIGHLANDS

Carvers Gap Trailhead (Vault Toilet) – March 20 – November 20

UNAKA MOUNTAINS

Laurels Picnic Area (Pavilions) – March 20 – October 10

UNAKA RANGER DISTRICT: 423-638-4109

UNAKA MOUNTAINS

Buffalo Mtn. ATV Trail – March 15 – December 15

Limestone Cove Day Use Area – Open Year Round

Rock Creek Campground – May 10 – October 20

Lower Day Use Area – Open Year Round

Chestoa Day Use Area – Open Year Round

BALD MOUNTAINS

Horse Creek Campground & Pavilion – May 10 – October 20

Sampson Trailhead Day Use Area – Open Year Round

Katy Branch Group Site – May 10 – October 20

Old Forge Campground – March 15 – December 15

Round Knob Pavilion – Open Year Round

TELLICO RANGER DISTRICT: 423-397-8455

CITICO CREEK AREA

Jake Best Campground – March 2 – November 27

Young Branch Campground – Open Year Round

TELLICO RIVER AREA

Big Oak Cove Campground – May 4 – September 28

Donley Cabin – Closed until bridge is replaced

Holly Flats Campground – May 4 – November 27

Indian Boundary Campground – April 19 – November 1

Indian Boundary Swimming & Picnic Area – April 19 – November 1

Indian Boundary Overflow Campground – Open Year Round

North River Campground – Open Year Round

Spivey Cove Campground – May 4 – September 28

Davis Branch – Open Year Round

Dam Creek Campground – Open Year Round

Holder Cove – Open Year Round

Rough Ridge – Open Year Round

Stateline Campground – Open Year Round

Young Branch Horse Camp – Open Year Round

Birch Branch & McNabb Group Campgrounds – Open Year Round

OCOEE RANGER DISTRICT: 423-338-3300

STARR MOUNTAIN AREA

Lost Corral Campground – Open Year Round

HIWASSEE RIVER AREA

Lost Creek Campground – Open Year Round

OCOEE RIVER AREA

Chilhowee Recreation Area: Campground – April 14 – November 6 Group Camp – April 14 – November 6

Mac Point Beach Day Use – April 21 – November 6

Parksville Beach Day Use – Open Year Round

Parksville RV Campground – February 24 – January 16, 2024

Parksville Group Campground – April 21 – November 6

Thunder Rock Campground – February 24 – January 16, 2024

Tumbling Creek Campground – Open Year Round

BIG FROG AREA

Sylco Campground (No vehicle access) – Open Year Round