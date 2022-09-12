KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As fall begins, so does flu season. Here’s a list of some of the many places in East Tennessee where flu shots are readily available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says just about everybody needs an annual flu vaccination, beginning with 6-month-old babies. The flu is the most dangerous for adults over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions, such as heart or lung disease.
Many pharmacies across the US offer flu shots including Walgreens, CVS and Kroger Pharmacy. The vaccination will be free under most insurances.
- Publix Pharmacy
- Drop-ins accepted
- Click here for more information
- Food City Pharmacy
- Appointments required
- Click here to make an appointment
- Ingles Pharmacy
- Drop-ins accepted
- Those who get the shot will also get 200 Ingles Fuel Points
- Find more information
- Costco
- Drop-ins accepted
- Click here for more information
- Walgreens
- Appointments required
- Click here to make an appointment
- CVS Pharmacy
- Drop-ins accepted
- After the shot, people will receive a $5 off $20 coupon
- Find more information
- Kroger Pharmacy
- No drop-ins accepted
- Click here to make an appointment
- Knox County Health Department
- Vaccines are offered at all locations, call 865-215-5000 to make an appointment
- Click here for more information
- Mac’s Pharmacies
- Call to make an appointment and learn more
- West Knoxville – 865-381-2500
- North Knoxville – (865) 524-3453
- Claxton – (865) 945-3333
- Oak Ridge (865) 298-8657
- City Drug Co. – Maryville 865) 982-7162
- Lowes Drug – Maryville (865) 982-3020
- Click here to for more information
- Call to make an appointment and learn more
- Good Neighbor Pharmacies
- This group operators several pharamcies throughout East TN, including Belew Drugs in Knoxville.
- Find a location near you.
To find even more locations offering flu vaccinations, visit Vaccines.gov.