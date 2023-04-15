(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is warning the public about the spring’s rise in tick bites. Here’s a list of the species of parasitic arachnids that call the Volunteer State home.
The following information was provided by the Tennessee Department of Health:
American Dog Tick
Name: Dermacentor variabilis
Found In: All of Tennessee
Diseases: Tularemia and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Notes: Common species, highest bite risk in spring and summer.
Asian Longhorned Tick
Name: Haemaphysalis longicornis
Found In: Eastern Tennessee
Diseases: No known human diseases
Notes: Invasive, can infest areas if left unchecked.
Black-Legged Tick (Deer Tick)
Name: Ixodes scapularis
Found In: All of Tennessee
Diseases: Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Powassan virus
Notes: Active and able to bite at any temperature above freezing.
Brown Dog Tick
Name: Rhipicephalus sanguineus
Found In: All of Tennessee
Diseases: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Notes: Bites several mammal species including humans, most often found on dogs.
Gulf Coast Tick
Name: Amblyomma maculatum
Found In: Western Tennessee, Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states
Diseases: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Notes: Found on mammals, birds and other wildlife. Smallest area of spread in Tennessee.
Lone Star Tick
Name: Amblyomma americanum
Found In: All of Tennessee
Diseases: Ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Heartland virus, STARI, Alpha-gal Syndrome
Notes: Considered “very aggressive,” can cause red meat allergies.
You can find images of each species for identification below: