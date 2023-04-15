(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is warning the public about the spring’s rise in tick bites. Here’s a list of the species of parasitic arachnids that call the Volunteer State home.

The following information was provided by the Tennessee Department of Health:

American Dog Tick

Name: Dermacentor variabilis

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Tularemia and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Notes: Common species, highest bite risk in spring and summer.

Asian Longhorned Tick

Name: Haemaphysalis longicornis

Found In: Eastern Tennessee

Diseases: No known human diseases

Notes: Invasive, can infest areas if left unchecked.

Black-Legged Tick (Deer Tick)

Name: Ixodes scapularis

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Powassan virus

Notes: Active and able to bite at any temperature above freezing.

Brown Dog Tick

Name: Rhipicephalus sanguineus

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Notes: Bites several mammal species including humans, most often found on dogs.

Gulf Coast Tick

Name: Amblyomma maculatum

Found In: Western Tennessee, Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states

Diseases: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Notes: Found on mammals, birds and other wildlife. Smallest area of spread in Tennessee.

Lone Star Tick

Name: Amblyomma americanum

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Heartland virus, STARI, Alpha-gal Syndrome

Notes: Considered “very aggressive,” can cause red meat allergies.

You can find images of each species for identification below:

Brown Dog Tick (Photo/Tennessee Department of Health)

Black-Legged Tick (Photo/Tennessee Department of Health)

Asian Longhorned Tick (Photo/Tennessee Department of Health)

American Dog Tick (Photo/Tennessee Department of Health)

Gulf Coast Tick (Photo/Tennessee Department of Health)

Lone Star Tick (Photo/Tennessee Department of Health)