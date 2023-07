MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The victim in Tuesday’s deadly shooting inside a Collierville orthopaedic clinic was recognized last month as one of the top doctors in the Memphis area.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck had been on staff at Campbell Clinic since 2012 and specialized in elbow, hand, and wrist surgery, according to his bio on the clinic’s website.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center released a statement on Mauck’s death, calling him an “exceptional orthopaedic surgeon” who was an alumnus and a faculty member of the College of Medicine.

“As a teacher and mentor, Dr. Mauck played a vital role in shaping the next generation of medical professionals,” the statement said. “He was deeply committed to our student’s education and development, sharing his vast knowledge and experience with enthusiasm and compassion. His guidance inspired countless aspiring surgeons to pursue excellence in their careers.”

Mauck was named a “Top Doctor” this year and featured in the June 2023 issue of Memphis magazine.

He told the magazine he was a native of Savannah, Tennessee, who decided to become an orthopedic specialist after his sister had surgery when he was in high school. Mauck graduated from Lambuth University in Jackson before attending the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Mauck also practiced at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. He told Memphis magazine he worked at Le Bonheur on children with congenital defects such as missing fingers.

Dr. Trey Eubanks, Interim President and Surgeon-in-Chief at Le Bonheur, spoke highly of Mauck, saying in a statement: “Ben was a friend to so many of us – a respected member of our Le Bonheur family, a beloved colleague and a dedicated physician to so many patients.”

The Catholic Diocese of Memphis said in a statement that Dr. Mauck was the younger brother of Sam Mauck, who was director of Evangelization and Faith Formation for the diocese.

“Dr. Mauck was a beloved and dedicated physician,” spokesman Rick Oulette said. “May God grant him eternal rest, and may his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace.”

Larry Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Mauck’s death. His bond is set at $1.2 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in the Collierville Town Court Thursday.

Collierville Police said Mauck was a patient at the clinic who had been there several hours prior to the shooting. A witness who worked at the clinic said Mauck had been threatened by someone, though that hasn’t been verified through police.

Video shot by a person inside the clinic shows Collierville Police running inside with guns drawn as stunned patients and workers walk through the hallways.