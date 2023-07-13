MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man charged with the death of a Collierville doctor has been identified as 29-year-old Larry Pickens.

Pickens has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting Dr. Benjamin Mauck at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville where he was a patient. Collierville police also say that Pickens had been at the clinic several hours before the shooting.

One man who recognized Pickens’ mugshot told WREG that he didn’t talk to him much. “Just a friendly person, wave, speak go about his business,” he said. “It’s real tragic to me.”

WREG uncovered police reports filed by Pickens within the last few years and in one case he told police he had mental health issues.

Back in April 2022, police were called to an uptown apartment complex where they say Pickens told them, “Someone keeps messing with his door handle”.

Pickens stated he thinks someone was coming into his apartment while he was gone because things are unorganized, reports state.

He also told officers that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been off his medication.

A few months later, he called police after an altercation with a barber at Faded Barbershop off Winchester over his haircut. Pickens was banned from the shop last November.

Rick Johnson said he’d never seen Pickens before when he came into the shop anxiously asking for a haircut.

“Someone felt threatened, and whenever we feel threatened, then we have to take care of our business,” Johnson said.

Johnson said when he finished the cut, Pickens started complaining it wasn’t good enough.

“I thought he had some sort of mental disorder just off his actions and how he was carrying himself,” he said. “He just was reaching in his pocket like he had a gun but he wasn’t pulling out nothing like he was going to shoot.”

Johnson said he chopped the price in half, but Pickens still wouldn’t leave.

According to Memphis Police, Pickens called them and said someone pulled a gun on him, which Johnson said never happened.

Most recently earlier this year to report someone allegedly threatening his life at a local hospital over a cigarette.

Knowing the tragedy that unfollowed at Campbell Clinic, Johnson is thankful this situation didn’t escalate.

“It’s a little shocking because that could have been me, but you never know. He probably had a gun that night for real. He probably didn’t, you never know,” he said. “And it’s easy to get a gun. Everybody have them, especially here in Memphis.”

Pickens’ bond is set at $1.2 million and he’s set to see a judge Thursday morning.

Collierville Police have not released a potential motive in the case and they say they do not have any prior reports regarding Pickens.

WREG has checked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and they did not find any criminal history on Pickens either.