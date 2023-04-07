KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel two of the “Tennessee Three.” Here is who voted on the resolutions.

Earlier this week, Rep. Gloria Johnson explained to WATE that the three representatives were facing potential expulsion for breaking a rule by speaking on the floor without permission for 20 seconds before a recess was called. Johnson also said she did not regret what she had done, rather, she knew she did the right thing and it was worth it.

The three occupied the well to acknowledge the students and parents who were at the Tennessee General Assembly to protest gun violence following a mass shooting at a Nashville school that left six people dead, including three children, according to Johnson.

Each of the three resolutions required a two-thirds vote, or 66 votes in favor, to pass.

Bolded names in the lists denote that the representative voted the same on all three resolutions.

District 52 Rep. Justin Jones (D – Nashville) – Expelled by a 72-25 vote

House Resolution 0065 to expel Jones was filed by Sullivan County Rep. Bud Hulsey (R – Kingsport). According to the Tennessee General Assembly’s website, Hulsey is the chair of the Criminal Justice Committee and a member of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee and Subcommittee, Calendar & Rules Committee, and the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

The representatives who voted in favor were: Alexander, Barrett, Boyd, Bricken, Bulso, Burkhart, Butler, Campbell S, Capley, Carr, Carringer, Cepicky, Cochran, Crawford, Darby, Davis, Doggett, Eldridge, Faison, Farmer, Fritts, Gant, Garrett, Gillespie, Grills, Hale, Hawk, Hazlewood, Helton-Haynes, Hicks G, Hicks T, Holsclaw, Howell, Hulsey, Hurt, Johnson C, Keisling, Kumar, Lafferty, Lamberth, Leatherwood, Littleton, Lynn, Marsh, Martin B, Martin G, McCalmon, Moody, Moon, Powers, Ragan, Raper, Reedy, Richey, Rudd, Rudder, Russell, Sherrell, Slater, Sparks, Stevens, Terry, Todd, Travis, Vaughan, Vital, Warner, White, Williams, Wright, Zachary, Speaker Sexton

The representatives who voted against the resolution were: Baum, Beck, Camper, Chism, Clemmons, Dixie, Freeman, Glynn, Hakeem, Hardaway, Harris, Hemmer, Jernigan, Johnson G, Love, McKenzie, Miller, Mitchell, Parkinson, Powell, Shaw, Thompson, Towns

District 90 Rep. Gloria Johnson (D – Knoxville) – Not Expelled by a 65-30 vote

House Resolution 0064 to expel Johnson was filed by Williamson County Rep. Gino Bulso (R – Brentwood). Bulso is a member of the Civil Justice Committee and Subcommittee, the Education Administration Committee, the Government Operations Committee, the Joint Judiciary and Government Subcommittee, and the K-12 Subcommittee.

Representatives who voted in favor of expelling Johnson were: Alexander, Boyd, Bulso, Burkhart, Butler, Campbell S, Capley, Carr, Carringer, Cepicky, Cochran, Crawford, Darby, Davis, Doggett, Eldridge, Faison, Farmer, Fritts, Gant, Garrett, Grills, Hale, Hawk, Hazlewood, Helton-Haynes, Hicks G, Hicks T, Holsclaw, Howell, Hulsey, Hurt, Johnson C, Keisling, Kumar, Lafferty, Lamberth, Leatherwood, Littleton, Lynn, Marsh, Martin B, Martin G, McCalmon, Moody, Moon, Powers, Ragan, Raper, Reedy, Rudd, Rudder, Sherrell, Slater, Stevens, Todd, Travis, Vaughan, Vital, Warner, White, Williams, Wright, Zachary, Speaker Sexton.

Representatives who voted against this were: Barrett, Baum, Beck, Bricken, Camper, Chism, Clemmons, Dixie, Freeman, Glynn, Hakeem, Hardaway, Harris, Hemmer, Jernigan, Johnson G, Love, McKenzie, Miller, Mitchell, Parkinson, Powell, Richey, Russell, Shaw, Sparks, Thompson, Towns, Whitson.

District Rep Justin Pearson (D – Memphis) – Expelled by a 69-26 vote

House Resolution 0063 was filed by Jefferson and Sevier County Rep. Andrew Farmer (R – Sevierville). Farmer is the chair of the Civil Justice Committee and is a member of the Calendar & Rules Committee, the Criminal Justice Committee and Subcommittee, the Health Committee, the Select Committee on Rules, the Children & Family Affairs Subcommittee, and the Population Health Subcommittee.

Representatives who voted in favor of the resolution were: Alexander, Barrett, Boyd, Bricken, Bulso, Burkhart, Butler, Campbell S, Capley, Carr, Carringer, Cepicky, Cochran, Crawford, Darby, Davis, Doggett, Eldridge, Faison, Farmer, Fritts, Gant, Garrett, Grills, Hale, Hawk, Hazlewood, Helton-Haynes, Hicks G, Hicks T, Holsclaw, Howell, Hulsey, Hurt, Johnson C, Keisling, Kumar, Lafferty, Lamberth, Leatherwood, Littleton, Lynn, Marsh, Martin B, Martin G, McCalmon, Moody, Moon, Powers, Ragan, Raper, Reedy, Rudd, Rudder, Russell, Sherrell, Slater, Sparks, Stevens, Todd, Travis, Vaughan, Vital, Warner, White, Williams, Wright, Zachary, Speaker Sexton.

Representatives who voted against expelling Pearson were: Baum, Beck, Camper, Chism, Clemmons, Dixie, Freeman, Gillespie, Glynn, Hakeem, Hardaway, Harris, Hemmer, Jernigan, Johnson G, Love, McKenzie, Miller, Mitchell, Parkinson, Powell, Richey, Shaw, Thompson, Towns.

A full list of Tennessee’s state representatives and how their constituents can contact them is available on the General Assembly’s website.