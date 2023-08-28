NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee has ordered all flags at the State Capitol and state office buildings to be flown at half-staff until further notice.

The proclamation was announced on Monday in memory of Tennessee’s 47th Governor Don Sundquist, according to the state government.

Former Governor Don Sundquist passed away at a Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 27 following surgery and a short illness.

He was elected as Tennessee governor in 1995 and re-elected in 1998. During his tenure, the state was able to set record levels of economic development, establish a ground-breaking welfare reform program and implement comprehensive crime laws that focused on victims’ rights.

Numerous Tennessee lawmakers, including Gov. Bill Lee, expressed their condolences to the Sundquist family following news of the former governor’s death.

Governor Sundquist was an impactful leader and principled statesman who devoted his life to public service. As Tennessee’s governor for two terms, he contributed to our state’s legacy of fiscal responsibility and expanded opportunity for Tennesseans through historic economic development. Maria and I join all Tennesseans in honoring Governor Sundquist’s remarkable life, and we pray God’s comfort over Martha and their family in the days ahead.” Gov. Bill Lee

Flags began flying at half-staff at the start of sunrise on Aug. 28 and will remain that way until further notice.

Funeral arrangements for the former governor have not been released at this time.