NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans can expect to see several advertisements about guns showing up on their TV screens within the next few weeks.

The Tennessee Firearms Association is reportedly worried about Republican lawmakers flipping in favor of new gun restrictions, so the organization is planning a three-week ad campaign ahead of a special session slated for Aug. 21.

Gov. Bill Lee announced the special session after fellow Republicans blocked his proposal to temporarily take guns from dangerous people in April — a proposal many have called a “red flag gun law.”

The Tennessee Firearms Association has since called the governor a “real and present danger to the constitution.” The organization said it has already raised $100,000 for its three-week ad campaign and wants to raise another $50,000 to help block gun restrictions.

Multiple Republican leaders have said a “red flag law” will not pass, but the group worries that does not speak for all Republicans.

“My concern is there’s enough in that caucus that might couple up with the Democrats to push something through to make the governor save face in his agenda,” said John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association.

A recent Vanderbilt poll found 72% of Tennessee voters supported a “red flag” law. However, Lee has not specifically said what will be considered during the special session. Lee also has yet to officially call the session, but he has repeatedly said it’s happening on Aug. 21.