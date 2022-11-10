KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee fire crews have been busy fighting more than a dozen wildfires in East Tennessee over the past couple days, seven of which are still actively burning.

Tennessee Division of Forestry said they responded to 30 new wildfires on Wednesday that burned at least 198 acres — the majority of those in the Cumberland and East Tennessee divisions. On Thursday, a total of 53 fires are reported to have burned more than 1200 acres, according to the division’s online tracker.

“Fortunately, moist conditions on the ground below the freshly fallen leaves assisted firefighters with rapid containment on most fires,” the department said in a social media post. “Similar conditions are expected for Thursday until remnants of Hurricane Nicole pass over East Tennessee bringing increased relative humidity and rain.”

A fire that burned about six acres near Gatlinburg late Wednesday is now 100% contained. Also, fires near I-40 in Roane County and one near Duff in Campbell County are each listed as 100% contained but remain active for monitoring.

Wind and rain is expected overnight Thursday in East Tennessee as remnants of Hurricane Nicole move through the region. A wind advisory will go into effect for the Smokies at 7 p.m. on Thursday as wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible over the highest peaks in the mountains.

Active fires as of Thursday morning, as reported by the Tennessee Division of Forestry:

Roane County

Airport Road in Rockwood, 55 acres burned and 75% contained.

Campbell County

Stoney Fork Road, 40 acres burned, 0% containment

Morgan County

9182 Petros Highway, 65 acres burned and 75% contained

Anderson County

6793 New River Highway, 100 acres and 0% containment.

Controlled burns conducted this week in McMinn, Grundy, Smith, Cumberland, Putnam, Meigs, Cumberland, Fentress Marion, Cumberland, and Decatur conducted this week are now extinguished.

Rain is expected to move into East Tennessee overnight Thursday, with 80% chance for rain on Friday.