KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you bagged your first dear? If not, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is helping 30 young hunters record their first harvest.

Youth between the ages of 10 to 16 years old, who are hunter safety certified and have never harvested a deer, are eligible to win a spot in a special annual hunt on the first day of the 2022 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt.

The Buffalo Ridge Refuge Youth Deer Hunt will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. Friday night before the hunt, a cookout will be held and sites will be available for those who want to camp. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided Saturday.

Buffalo Ridge covers more than 2,000 acres of prime deer habitat. It also incorporates a variety of wildlife management practices. During the hunt, tree stands will be provided, including three which are handicap accessible.

The TWRA will hold a drawing choosing the 30 hunters and they will be notified a week prior to the hunt. Confirmation packets will be sent to participants. The packets will include directions and a list of items to bring as well as a list of area hotels. The winning hunters need to have the appropriate Tennessee hunting license and need to be joined by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age or older.

To join in, you need to apply by October 14. People can sign up for the event can on gooutdoorstennessee.com.