KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.

The public began submitting their ideas for the snowplow names in November when the Tennessee Department of Transportation launched its Name-A-Snowplow in November. The list of submissions were narrowed down to 25 in early December with Tennesseans casting their votes through Dec. 30.

The Region 1 snowplow, which will service East Tennessee, has been aptly named Snowlene. The Region 2 snowplow has been named Big Leplowski. Middle Tennessee will be patrolled by Brinestone Plowboy and West Tennessee will be served by Sleetwood Mac.

The names will be displayed on each region’s snowplow.

TDOT Regions

Finalists that didn’t make the cut include: MilkNBread, Gatlinbrr, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Big Orange, Graceland Growler and Reba McEnplower.

“Thanks so much everyone, for your votes and submissions,” TDOT wrote on Twitter. “Be on the lookout for these rockstars on a highway near you this winter!”