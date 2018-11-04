Tennessee

Winning lottery ticket worth $400k sold in Johnson City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - - The Tennessee Lottery says a Tennessee Cash player in Johnson City won Friday night's $400,000 jackpot.

That ticket was purchased at Kroger, 112 Sunset Drive, in Johnson City.

A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was also sold in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Lottery says no additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

