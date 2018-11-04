Winning lottery ticket worth $400k sold in Johnson City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - - The Tennessee Lottery says a Tennessee Cash player in Johnson City won Friday night's $400,000 jackpot.
That ticket was purchased at Kroger, 112 Sunset Drive, in Johnson City.
A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was also sold in Franklin, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Lottery says no additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Students from Tennessee School for the deaf enjoy UT football game
- KCSO: Mother, son found dead at home in Farragut from apparent murder/suicide
- TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest trend contributing to opioid epidemic
- Tenn. School for the Deaf secures tickets for students to attend UT homecoming game
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
National News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump heads to Georgia, Tennessee with 2 days until midterms
- Neil Armstrong memorabilia fetches $7.5 million at auction
- Campaigns make final push to galvanize voters for midterms
- 3 Wisconsin Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in hit-and-run crash
- Win or lose, Cruz and O'Rourke may remain political forces
- Pompeo seems unfazed by NKorean nuclear development threat
- Mayor of Utah city killed in 'insider attack' in Afghanistan