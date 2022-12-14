CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning,” a spokesperson said. “We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly.

“We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”

The spokesperson said the facility employs approximately 700 people and the accident “occurred in an area from the plant not currently used for production,” so there was no impact on manufacturing.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety Administration (TOSHA) released a statement to News Channel 11 regarding the fatality and said the circumstances are under investigation. That investigation is expected to take eight to ten weeks to complete.

The full TOSHA statement can be read below:

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Tennessee OSHA (TOSHA) was notified about a workplace fatality that occurred at Cardinal Glass Industries located at 700 Cardinal Way Road, Church Hill, TN. A TOSHA investigator is currently onsite reviewing the circumstances that led to the worker’s death. During the investigative process, TOSHA typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and then will conduct interviews with management and employees. A fatality investigation can take between eight and ten weeks to complete. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, TOSHA does not release any preliminary information regarding the incident. When the investigation is final, the report detailing the agency’s findings is open for review by the citizens of Tennessee. Chris Cannon, TOSHA Chief Communications Officer

