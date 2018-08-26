Wow! 6 Tennessee Lottery players win $1 million plus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this June 15, 2018 photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WKRN - Six Tennessee Lottery players won $1 million or more each in a week's time.

The latest was a Mega Millions player in Shelby County who won $1 million Friday night by matching five of six numbers drawn.

Someone in Brentwood won $3,000 a week for life from a Win for Life ticket.

Other winners include:

$2 million Powerball winner in Millington

$1 million Mega Millions winner in Brentwood,

$1 million $100X the Cash winner in Louisville (Tenn.)

$1 million $1,000,000 Cash Bonanza winner in Joelton