Wow! 6 Tennessee Lottery players win $1 million plus
WKRN - Six Tennessee Lottery players won $1 million or more each in a week's time.
The latest was a Mega Millions player in Shelby County who won $1 million Friday night by matching five of six numbers drawn.
Someone in Brentwood won $3,000 a week for life from a Win for Life ticket.
Other winners include:
$2 million Powerball winner in Millington
$1 million Mega Millions winner in Brentwood,
$1 million $100X the Cash winner in Louisville (Tenn.)
$1 million $1,000,000 Cash Bonanza winner in Joelton
