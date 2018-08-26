Tennessee

Wow! 6 Tennessee Lottery players win $1 million plus

Posted: Aug 26, 2018

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 05:07 PM EDT

WKRN - Six Tennessee Lottery players won $1 million or more each in a week's time. 

The latest was a Mega Millions player in Shelby County who won $1 million Friday night by matching five of six numbers drawn.

Someone in Brentwood won $3,000 a week for life from a Win for Life ticket.

Other winners include:

$2 million Powerball winner in Millington

$1 million Mega Millions winner in Brentwood, 

$1 million $100X the Cash winner in Louisville (Tenn.)

$1 million $1,000,000 Cash Bonanza winner in Joelton

