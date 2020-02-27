Closings
Yadkinville PD confirms they are investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff and Anslee Daniel

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Officials with the Yadkinville Police Department confirmed with News Channel 11 that they were checking on a tip that Evelyn Boswell was spotted at a KFC in Yadkinville, North Carolina within the past few weeks.

According to Commander Randy Dimmett at the Yadkinville Police Department, the tip came in Thursday morning that Evelyn was spotted with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, and Boswell’s boyfriend, William McCloud, two to three weeks ago at the KFC.

The tip came in from an employee, according to police.

Police confirmed that they were reviewing security footage and interviewing employees.

The KFC is located on South State Street in Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

