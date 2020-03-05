Yassin’s Falafel House spreading love, feeding tornado victims in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville restaurant owner Yassin Terou appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to discuss his decision to travel to Middle Tennessee to feed those affected by tornadoes.

Helping those in need has been a mission for Yassin Terou and his business Yassin’s Falafel House for years now. After Tuesday’s tornadoes that hit Nashville and Cookeville, that outreach of love has traveled more than 200 miles from Knoxville to help those displaced.

Terou, his employees and volunteers have been providing meals for those displaced by the storms and volunteers involved since Wednesday at Casa Azafrán, a community center and nonprofit hub in East Nashville.

Yassin said his goal was to serve more than 200 meals yesterday.

“I am transferring the love I receive from everyone,” Terou said. “This is my mission, Our mission to bring more love.”

Yassin spoke to Good Morning America Thursday morning. GMA and Reader’s Digest named Yassin’s Falafel House the “Nicest Place in America” in 2018. He said providing help is his way of paying back what America has given him.

MORE ONLINE | Knoxville’s Yassin’s Falafel House named ‘Nicest Place in America’

“I know what it means to leave your house without nothing,” Terou said. “You being in a tornado zone or being in a war zone or a hurricane zone is not your option and not your decision but as a community, it is our decision to help you.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses. It has already surpassed its goal of $10,000. If you would still like to donate you can do so here.

LATEST STORIES: