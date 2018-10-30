Zagorski moved to death watch ahead of Thursday's execution

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Edmund Zagorski. Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski has been moved to death watch Tuesday morning.

Death watch is the three-day period before an execution when strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

During this period, Zagorski will be placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where he is under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers.

Only people who are on the Zagorski’s official visitation list are allowed to visit the offender during the death watch period. All visits are non-contact until the final day before the execution at which time the warden decides if the offender can have a contact visit, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The 63-year-old man has been on death row for 34 years, which is the second longest in Tennessee.

He was sentenced in the 1984 killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter.

Prosecutors said Zagorski shot the men and slit their throats after robbing them in April 1983. The victims had planned to buy marijuana from Zagorski.