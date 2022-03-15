TENNESSEE (WATE) — A bill moving through the Tennessee General Assemblies would remove a workforce barrier for those with disabilities.

The minimum wage in Tennessee is set at $7.25, the same as the federal minimum wage. However, some Tennesseans could be getting paid less.

Businesses in Tennessee that apply for a certain waiver are allowed to pay people with disabilities below minimum wage. SB 2042 – HB 2078 would get rid of the ability to use this waiver.

“People with disabilities make 72 cents on the dollar, they are impoverished at a rate twice that of other Tennesseans, they are employed at a rate half that of other Tennesseeans and if we really believe that everyone can succeed in this state we have to give people the ability and the tools for them to succeed,” said Jeff Strand with the Tennessee Disability Coalition.

Strand said this motion is a huge step in making sure those with disabilities receive equal pay opportunities,

“What this bill would do is say that no Tennessee entity will be able to apply for a 14-C waiver.” He adds, “you know I think it’s outdated and at this point the way we understand disability the way that we have evolved as a society to help include folks with disabilities, it’s the wrong thing to do in today’s time.”

Strand is a former special education teacher who now works with state legislators, monitoring and pushing for bills that benefit Tennesseans with disabilities.

“From what I saw there were a lot of structural barriers in their way that were really difficult for them to achieve that kind of success that they wanted to achieve.”

This bill, sponsored by Democratic Senator Jeff Yarbro of Nashville and co-sponsored by Republican Senator Becky Duncan, will help remove one of those barriers.

“When disabled workers show up and do an honest day’s work, they should get an honest day’s pay,” said Yarbo on the Senate floor.

“Those people who were able to go out in their community and get that real paycheck was so proud of themselves and what they were able to accomplish so I think it’s great that we’re making it final,” added Massey.

Strand said this is a bill that is long overdue.

“The moral case is just as compelling as the practical case.”

According to the bill summary, two TN businesses have been issued certificates allowing them to pay those with disabilities less than minimum wage. In addition, three non-profits have pending certificate requests

The Tennessee House of Representatives has to vote on the bill before it makes its way to the governor’s desk and becomes law.