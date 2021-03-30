Tennessee’s oldest beautician dies at 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services are pending for Callie Terrell who, at 102 years old, was believed to be the oldest licensed beautician in Tennessee.

Terrell died Monday outside of Cleveland, Ohio, where she had been living since last August. Everyone who knew her say her work ethic was an inspiration.

“I work because this is what I’ve enjoyed doing all my life,” Terrell said back in 2018 in an interview with WREG-TV.

Terrell was excited as she was celebrating her 100th birthday. Terrell, who received her beauticians license from the State of Tennessee in 1945, passed away Monday morning at the age of 102 years old.

“She would have been 103 in November of 2021,” said Inez Boyd, Terrell’s eldest daughter.

Boyd says until her mother moved to Ohio last August, she continued to work whenever possible.

“She’d been doing it so many years and she only had a few customers. She usually worked on Fridays and she did my hair and a few other people’s hair,” Boyd said.

Boyd says her mother was always aware of current events, and Boyd’s favorite memories are simple conversations between the two.

“I miss hearing her voice and I miss seeing her. But hearing her voice always satisfied me,” Boyd said.

Her only grandson, Jai Boyd, added, “She was really good at her craft and she took a lot of pride in her work.”

Jai Boyd says the woman had a huge influence on other members of her profession and was very active in her church.

His heart is heavy since the last time he spoke to her was Sunday morning, the day before she died.

“So, I just called her and put her on the speaker phone and she acknowledged my voice and try to say something back but it didn’t come out. They say that was the last time she spoke,” Jai Boyd said.

Jai Boyd tells us, Ms. Terrell will be flown back to Memphis, within the next day or two.

Final arrangements are still being planned. But she will be buried in Memphis.