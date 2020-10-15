NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s revenues come above projections once again, but warned that possible declines could be on the horizon.

The Tennessee Department Finance & Administration said last month’s revenues of $1.6 billion also was higher than the state’s September 2019 performance by about $23 million.

Finance Commissioner Butch Eley said this is the second month in a row where tax revenues were higher than originally estimated.

However, Eley says the boost is largely due to Tennesseans receiving stimulus funding, which is declining soon.