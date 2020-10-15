Tennessee’s revenues come above projections once again

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s revenues come above projections once again, but warned that possible declines could be on the horizon.

The Tennessee Department Finance & Administration said last month’s revenues of $1.6 billion also was higher than the state’s September 2019 performance by about $23 million.

Finance Commissioner Butch Eley said this is the second month in a row where tax revenues were higher than originally estimated.

However, Eley says the boost is largely due to Tennesseans receiving stimulus funding, which is declining soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter