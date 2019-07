NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A universal sign to Tennesseans that school is close to being back in session is the state’s annual sales tax weekend.

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin this year at 12:01 a.m. on July 26 and ends on July 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Tax-free items include clothing $100 or less, school supplies and art supplies $100 or less, and Computers $1500 or less.

Click here for the full list of taxable items and here for the full list of exempt items.