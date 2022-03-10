KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Texas Roadhouse is set to open along Conner Road in Powell later this month. Potential staff members can still apply to work and some are already training for their roles at the restaurant.

While the restaurant trains its new cooks and kitchen staff, first responders will be welcome to eat. In fact, local police, firefighters, EMS and healthcare workers will be the first to eat at the new location.

The new location will be at 7559 Conner Road and is set to open on Monday, March 28. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is also scheduled for that day.

Texas Roadhouse is currently hiring approximately 230 team members. Those interested in applying should visit https://bit.ly/3CuMfkS

The restaurant’s ribbon cutting will take place at noon on March 28 and will open to the public at 2 p.m.

The new location will be open for dinner only Mondays through Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. They will serve lunch and dinner on weekends, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.