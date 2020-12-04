Texas school district removes football team from playoffs after player attacks referee

EDINBURG, Texas (KEVO/NEXSTAR) — A Texas school district has removed a high school football team from the playoffs after one of its players charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

On Friday, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District decided to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.” the district said in a statement.

“The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

The Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) said in a statement they have begun an investigation and started collaborating with the University Interscholastic League.

“Unfortunately, this type of blind-sided assault on an officials while working on the field is not new to Texas Football” said the statement.

Duron was ejected from the game following roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Following the officials call, Duron rushed the field and body-slammed the official who made the call.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.