Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse holds a nasal swab after testing a patient for coronavirus at a COVID19 testing center in Austin, Texas, in July. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States.

Researches with Johns Hopkins University say the death count, reached Monday, is the second highest in the country, behind New York.

Texas has the 22nd highest death count per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

So far, state leaders have given no indication of forthcoming restrictions to keep people from gathering and spreading the virus.

Instead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter