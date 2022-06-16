A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has died following a motorcycle on Highway 129 in Blount County, also known as “The Dragon.”

Ryan Deville, 35, of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Annie McKinney, 45, of Dayton, Texas were on a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX going south on Highway 129 on June 15 when the wreck happened at the 10.5 mile marker

. Deville, who was driving, was going around a right curve when he lost control of the motorcycle, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The loss of control caused the motorcycle to collide with a Toyota that was traveling in the opposing lane. Deville and McKinney were thrown from the motorcycle into a ditch. Both were wearing helmets, the report states.

McKinney died as a result of the crash, THP said, and charges are pending against Deville. THP did not explain in the incident report what charges were being considered.

The Dragon, also known as “the Tail of the Dragon,” is a scenic roadway that runs from East Tennessee into North Carolina. Many motorcyclists and sports car driving enthusiasts travel to drive the road. It has been the site of several fatal motorcycle accidents over a number of years.