Thank a Veteran: Invitation from The American Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Veteran’s Day is November 11 and the American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help say “thanks.”

Kirsten Stuart from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about ways to give back to our veterans this year, including hand-made cards and distributing care packages and treat bags.

She also mentioned that donations will be collected for veterans until November 6.

