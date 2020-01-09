‘That was my whole world’: Woman mourns loss of children, mother in house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – The mother to three children and her own mother is mourning their loss after their lives were taken suddenly in a fire.

First responders were called early Tuesday morning to a mobile home located off of Hurst Hollow Road in the Hutch community.

Dispatchers confirmed three children and their grandmother died in the fire. Kentucky State Police identified the victims as Beulah Mullins and Sierra, Cynthia and Shawn Posey.

The children’s mom, Jennifer Posey, shared her heartbreak with WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel.

“That was my whole world, that’s all I had. My mom and my kids,” Posey said. “I got a call at, it was around 4 something and said that my mom’s house had burned to the ground. I didn’t know if they were alive at the time or not, and I got over there and none of them had made it out.”

KSP said Sierra, Cynthia and Shawn were living with their grandmother, who had custody of them for more than 5 years.

“Mom was always just so good to them, and like I said, if they wanted anything, needed anything, they got it,” Posey said.

She also recalled her children’s special qualities. She says her oldest, Sierra, loved animals. Cynthia was lively and always dancing. She called Shawn her “little monkey” because he climbed on everything.

All three children were students at Bell Central. Classmates came together on Wednesday and sang “Amazing Grace” in their honor.

“It makes my heart happy, but I’m still sad because I lost my babies and my mommy,” she said. “I just want everybody to remember them as happy and loving animals and remember me in prayers.”

Kentucky State Police say foul play is not suspected in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.