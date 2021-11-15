(iSeeCars) – Whether shopping for a car, truck, or SUV, a vehicle’s safety should be of primary concern when researching your next car purchase. The latest crash data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) lists 36,096 traffic fatalities in 2019, while in the first three months of 2021 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says 8,700 people were killed in car accidents. That’s a 10.5 increase over the same period in 2020, suggesting occupant protection and vehicle safety remain more important than ever.

The good news is, automakers are including more standard and optional safety technology in today’s cars than ever before. Better still, you don’t have to buy a brand new car or a premium brand like Audi, BMW, Genesis, or Mercedes-Benz to get an IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ or one of NHTSA’s 5-star-rated models. Mainstream brands like Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Volkswagen are producing some of the safest cars on the market, offering a combination of crash protection and advanced standard safety features. Crash-avoidance technology like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring are either standard or optional driver-assist features on nearly every new car, and even most used cars from the last 3 years.

When identifying the safest cars, trucks, and SUVs, we looked for both the latest IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ rating (when available) and an overall 5-star crash test safety rating from NHTSA, averaged over model years 2015-2019. We combined these safety ratings with an analysis of standard and optional safety technology for each model.

To provide a more comprehensive view of these safest cars we’ve also provided the iSeeCars.com Quality Score. This score includes a vehicle’s safety score (derived directly from its NHTSA ratings) with a vehicle’s reliability rating and value retention score. Finally, to help shoppers on a budget, we list the new and used price you can expect to pay for every car, truck, SUV, and electric vehicle on this list of safe cars.

Safest Cars – iSeeCars.com Category Vehicle NHTSA Overall Rating* IIHS Safety Rating iSeeCars Quality Score New MSRP Starting Price Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price Small Car Honda Civic 5 Top Safety Pick + 9.0 $21,700 $20,581 Small Luxury Car Lexus IS 300 5 Top Safety Pick + 8.9 $38,635 $36,115 Midsize Car Honda Accord 5 Top Safety Pick+ 9.1 $25,470 $23,825 Hybrid Car Toyota Camry Hybrid 5 N/A 8.8 $27,380 $23,953 Luxury Midsize Car Lexus ES 350 5 Top Safety Pick+ 8.9 $40,800 $30,292 Luxury Hybrid Car Lexus ES 300h 5 N/A 8.6 $41,910 $31,456 Electric Car Tesla Model 3 5 Top Safety Pick+ 9.0 $43,990 $42,879 Large Car Dodge Charger 5 Didn’t Qualify 8.8 $31,350 $32,702 Large Luxury Car Buick LaCrosse 5 Didn’t Qualify 8.6 N/A $24,438 Small SUV Subaru Outback 5 Top Safety Pick + 8.7 $26,945 $25,539 Luxury Small SUV Acura RDX 5 Top Safety Pick+ 8.7 $39,300 $26,742 Midsize SUV Toyota Highlander 5 Top Safety Pick+ 8.8 $35,205 $32,556 Hybrid SUV Toyota Highlander Hybrid 5 N/A 9.2 $38,855 $36,562 Electric SUV Audi e-tron 5 Top Safety Pick+ N/A $65,900 N/A Luxury Midsize SUV Acura MDX 5 Top Safety Pick + 9.0 $47,200 $33,667 Luxury Hybrid SUV Acura MDX 5 N/A 8.2 N/A $38,926 Large SUV Ford Expedition 5 Top Safety Pick + 8.3 $52,810 $49,324 Large Luxury SUV Lincoln Navigator 5 N/A 8.7 $76,705 $63,398 Minivan Honda Odyssey 5 Top Safety Pick+ 9.2 $32,290 $31,081 Wagon Subaru Impreza 5 Top Safety Pick+ 8.9 $18,795 $18,902 Luxury Wagon BMW 3 Series 5 N/A 8.5 N/A $29,516 Sports Car Ford Mustang 5 Didn’t Qualify 8.3 $27,205 $28,605 Full-Size Truck Chevrolet Silverado 4.8 Didn’t Qualify 8.2 $30,400 $38,039 Midsize Truck Honda Ridgeline 5 Didn’t Qualify NA $36,890 $32,943

*NOTE: NHTSA Rating is based on each vehicle’s NHTSA score, averaged over 2015-2019 model years. It is also used to derive the iSeeCars Safety Score for each car listed below.

It’s important to remember that while a crash test rating might represent a vehicle’s crashworthiness, and advanced safety technology might assist with crash prevention, the ultimate determinant in vehicle safety is driver behavior. Practicing safe driving habits, like avoiding driver distractions, maintaining a prudent following distance, adhering to speed limits, and scanning the road ahead, is the ultimate crash-avoidance technology.

For shoppers researching their next purchase, here are some terms you are likely to encounter and what they mean.

Modern Safety Technology Terms and Definitions:

Automatic Emergency Braking — when forward sensors detect an imminent collision they can apply the brakes, even when the driver doesn’t, to assist with front crash prevention

Automatic High Beams — the vehicle can automatically switch between low beams and high beams when appropriate

Blind-Spot Monitor — alerts the driver when another vehicle is in the blind spot to reduce the chance of a collision during a lane change

Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward and Rear — sensors monitor the movement of vehicles passing in front of, or behind, a parked vehicle, alerting the driver to potential collisions

Driver Attention Monitoring — monitors driver behavior and creates an audible and visual warning if the driver shows signs of distraction or fatigue

Forward (or Pre-) Collision Warning — alerts the driver of a potential or likely collision; this system often works with Automatic Emergency Braking to improve front crash prevention

Lane Centering — more advanced than Lake-Keeping Assist, Lane Centering uses small steering corrections to keep a vehicle centered in its lane

Lane Departure Warning — alerts the driver when the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane

Lane-Keeping Assist — monitors the vehicle’s position in its lane and makes steering corrections if a vehicle starts to drift out of its lane

Parking Sensors, Front and Rear — produces audible warnings when parking a vehicle to help the driver understand how close the vehicle is to a solid object (another car, wall, etc.)

Pedestrian Detection — uses sensors to detect pedestrians and can apply brakes to avoid collisions or reduce vehicle speed prior to collision

Radar Cruise Control (also known as Smart Cruise Control or Adaptive Cruise Control) — uses sensors to maintain a set distance from vehicles traveling in front of the primary vehicle, thus reducing the need for driver input to maintain a set speed

Rear Seat Reminder — reminds the driver to check the rear seat area before exiting the vehicle and can sound the horn if rear-seat movement is detected after the vehicle is locked

Safe Exit Assist — monitors street traffic when a car is parked to reduce the likelihood of opening a door when another vehicle is approaching or passing by

Steering Assist — can steer the vehicle away from an imminent collision

Surround View (or 360-Degree) Camera — provides an overhead view of the vehicle to see how much space is available on all sides when parking or moving at low speeds

Best Small Car: Honda Civic

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 8.8

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $21,700

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $20,581

The Honda Civic is available as either a sedan or hatchback with sporty handling that makes it fun to drive. Both received perfect marks in NHTSA testing with five stars in both side and frontal crash tests and for rollover resistance. It also earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation, which is the Institute’s highest honor. Every Civic includes automatic high-beam headlights, rear seat reminder and Honda Sensing with collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, and traffic sign recognition. Optional features include blind-spot monitoring and low-speed braking control. The Honda Civic also earns the top spot on the iSeeCars list of Best Small Cars.

Best Luxury Small Car: Lexus IS 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 8.7

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $38,635

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,115

The Lexus IS 300 is a comfortable luxury car that receives nearly perfect marks in NHTSA tests with five stars in rollover resistance and side crash tests and four stars in frontal crash tests. Standard safety includes Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 with pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, road sign assist, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and intelligent high beams. Rear-wheel drive is standard with the option for all-wheel drive. Also available is parking assist with automatic braking, rear cross-traffic braking, and a panoramic view monitor that provides a more comprehensive view of the area around the vehicle for navigating tight spaces.

Best Midsize Car: Honda Accord

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.1

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $25,470

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,825

The Honda Accord, which also tops iSeeCars rankings for the Best Midsize Cars, has long been a family favorite with a roomy and comfortable interior. It receives a perfect score in NHTSA testing with five stars for both front-impact and side-impact crash tests and for rollover resistance as well as the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation. The Accord comes standard with Honda Sensing. This includes collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition. Automatic high-beam headlights are also a standard feature. Optional safety features include blind-spot information system with cross-traffic monitor, low-speed braking control, and a rear-seat reminder that helps prevent forgetting anything, or anyone, placed in the rear seats.

Best Hybrid Car: Toyota Camry Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 9.7

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $27,380

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,953

The Toyota Camry Hybrid combines great fuel economy with a perfect 5-star rating in NHTSA tests. Standard safety comes courtesy of Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control. There’s also a standard rear-seat reminder so nothing gets left behind at the end of the drive. Optional safety features include intelligent clearance sonar with rear cross-traffic braking, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree view camera, and dynamic gridlines for the backup camera.

Best Luxury Midsize Car: Lexus ES 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 8.7

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $40,800

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $30,292

The Lexus ES 350 has a wide range of standard features and gets a perfect 5-star rating in NHTSA side crash tests with a 4-star rating for frontal crash tests and rollover resistance. This front-wheel-drive sedan includes standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 with pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, road sign assist, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and intelligent high beams. There’s also a standard backup camera with dynamic gridlines and blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Options include intuitive parking assist with automatic braking, rear pedestrian detection, and a panoramic view monitor.

Best Luxury Hybrid Car: Lexus ES 300h

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $41,910

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,456

The Lexus ES 300h is the hybrid cousin to the ES 350 and also gets a perfect 5-star rating in NHTSA side crash tests with a 4-star rating for frontal crash tests and rollover resistance. It offers front-wheel drive only and has standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 with pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, road sign assist, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and intelligent high beams. Also standard is a backup camera with dynamic gridlines and blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Optional safety features include intuitive parking assist with automatic braking.

Best Electric Car: Tesla Model 3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 9.2

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $43,990

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,879

The Tesla Model 3, which is also the top car for the iSeeCars Best Electric Cars rankings, receives a perfect NHTSA rating with five stars in frontal and side impact crash tests as well as rollover resistance as well as an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation. Every Model 3 has standard front and rear automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available for managing less than ideal weather conditions. Also available is Full Self-Driving Capability. This adds automatic lane changes, parking assist, and parking lot summon, but still requires the full attention of the driver at all times.

Best Large Car: Dodge Charger

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 7.9

Retained Value Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $31,350

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,702

The Dodge Charger is a roomy sedan with a range of powerful engines that receives almost perfect ratings in NHTSA crash tests. It earned a 5-star rating for rollover resistance and side crashes, but a 4-star rating in frontal crashes. Standard advanced safety features on the base Charger include active head restraints, brake assist, hill-start assist, rear parking assist system, ready alert braking, and rain brake support. Optional features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, full-speed forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

Best Luxury Large Car: Buick LaCrosse

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: N/A

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $24,438

The Buick LaCrosse receives a perfect 5-star rating from NHTSA. It also comes with a wide range of standard safety features. Although its final year of production was 2019, this car is widely available as a used vehicle. Standard safety features include rear parking sensors and teen driver technology, which helps coach younger driver toward safe driving habits. Available features include adaptive headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, following distance indicator, automatic parking assist, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.

Best Small SUV: Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $26,945

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,539

The Subaru Outback comes with standard all-wheel drive making it ideal for those in colder climates where snow coats the roads every winter. It receives a 5-star NHTSA rating in frontal and side crash tests with a 4-star rating for rollover resistance. Standard features on the Outback include forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams, adaptive headlights, and a rear-seat reminder. Available features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning, driver drowsiness monitoring, and a front camera. This combination of safety and value is why it tops the iSeeCars ranking of Best Small SUVs.

Best Luxury Small SUV: Acura RDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.7

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $39,300

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,742

The Acura RDX receives high marks from NHTSA with a 4-star rating in frontal crash and rollover resistance testing and a 5-star rating in side crash testing. The RDX also earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation. It has a long list of standard safety features that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. Available features include rain-sensing windshield wipers, surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Front-wheel drive is standard with available all-wheel drive for improved performance in rougher weather conditions.

Best Midsize SUV: Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.3

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $35,205

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,556

The Toyota Highlander offers seating for up to eight people with a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. It earned a 5-star rating from NHTSA in side crash tests with a 4-star rating for frontal crashes and rollover resistance and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with pre-collision with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and lane tracing assist. Available safety features include front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

Best Hybrid SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $38,555

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,552

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid adds improved fuel economy to the impressive list of features offered by the traditional gas-powered Highlander, which is also our top pick in our Best Midsize SUV rankings. There’s still seating for up to eight people with a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. It earned the same 5-star rating from NHTSA in side crash tests with a 4-star rating for frontal crashes and rollover resistance. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with pre-collision with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and lane tracing assist. Available safety features include front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

Best Electric SUV: Audi e-tron

iSeeCars Quality Score: – N/A

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: – N/A

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $65,900

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: N/A

The Audi e-tron doesn’t have an iSeeCars Quality Score because it doesn’t yet have a Retained Value Score. Despite the absence of those figures, we are confident in recommending the e-tron due to its high safety score, high predicted reliability, and reputation for retaining its value. It gets a top 5-star rating from NHTSA in side crash and rollover resistance tests with a 4-star rating for frontal crash tests. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high-beam headlights. Available features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road sign recognition, and a surround-view parking system.

Best Luxury Midsize SUV: Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $47,200

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $33,667

The Acura MDX is a roomy and luxurious SUV with seating for up to seven people that was completely redesigned for 2022. In its last NHTSA crash tests, which were for the 2020 model, it received a 5-star rating in frontal and side crashes and a 4-star rating for rollover resistance. There was no MDX for the 2021 model year. Standard safety on the MDX currently includes forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, traffic jam assist, blind-spot information system, and traffic sign recognition. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

Best Luxury Hybrid SUV: Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 7.4

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: N/A

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,926

The Acura MDX Hybrid saw its last year of production for 2020 but is still widely available as a used vehicle. It received a 5-star rating from NHTSA for frontal and side crash tests with a 4-star rating for rollover resistance. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, and adaptive cruise control. Available features include a head-up display, blind-spot information system, rear cross-traffic monitor, and surround-view camera system.

Best Large SUV: Ford Expedition

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 6.0

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $52,810

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $49,324

The Ford Expedition is a roomy choice ideal for families with seating for up to eight people and 104.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front seats when the second and third row are folded down. It receives high marks from NHTSA with a 5-star rating for frontal and side crash tests and a 3-star rating for rollover resistance. Standard features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high-beam headlights. Available features include parallel and perpendicular park assist, stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Best Luxury Large SUV: Lincoln Navigator

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $76,705

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $63,398

The Lincoln Navigator offers seating for seven with 103.0 cubic feet for cargo behind the front seats in an elegant and well-equipped interior. It receives high marks from NHTSA with a 5-star rating in frontal and side crash tests and a 4-star rating in rollover resistance. Standard features on the Navigator include front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane-keeping assist. Available safety features include automatic park assist, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera to make parking this large vehicle easier.

Best Minivan: Honda Odyssey

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 9.3

Retained Value Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $32,290

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,081

The Honda Odyssey minivan is a great choice for busy families with seating for up to eight and a long list of standard amenities. Also our top pick for the iSeeCars Best Minivans rankings, the Odyssey receives high marks for safety with a 5-star rating from NHTSA for frontal and side crashes and a 4-star rating for rollover resistance. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, automatic high beam headlights, and a rear-seat reminder. Available features include front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Best Wagon: Subaru Impreza

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $18,785

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,902

The 2022 Subaru Impreza receives a perfect 5-star rating in NHTSA testing and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. It comes with standard all-wheel drive for handling winter weather and 20.8 cubic feet of cargo space. Available safety features include pre-collision braking and throttle management, lane departure and sway warning, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. There’s also reverse automatic braking as a standard feature on the top Limited trim only.

Best Luxury Wagon: BMW 3 Series

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 7.4

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: N/A

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,516

The BMW 3 Series receives top marks from NHTSA with a 5-star rating for frontal crash, side crash, and rollover resistance. It has rear-wheel drive as a standard feature but is available with all-wheel drive for an added measure of security in rough weather. Standard safety includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The list of available safety features is extensive. It includes blind-spot monitoring, stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, low-speed automatic steering assist, lane-keeping assist, automatic lane changing, front cross-traffic alert, evasion assist, emergency stop assist, surround-view camera, automatic parking assist, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive headlights, and automatic high beams.

Best Sports Car: Ford Mustang

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $27,205

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,605

The Ford Mustang earns perfect marks from NHTSA with a 5-star rating in frontal crash, side crash, and rollover resistance testing. It has multiple engine choices, depending on just how much power you want in your sports car. Standard features include automatic high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Available features include rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control.

Best Full-Size Truck: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 7.1

Safety Score: 9.6 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $30,400

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,039

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets high marks from NHTSA with a 5-star rating for side crashes and a 4-star rating for frontal crashes and rollover resistance. Available features depending on the configuration include an auxiliary trailer camera, bed view camera, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, front and rear park assist, surround vision camera, head-up display, hitch guidance, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane-keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear seat reminder, high beam assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Best Midsize Truck: Honda Ridgeline

iSeeCars Quality Score: – N/A

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: – N/A

Safety Score: 10.0 (normalized from NHTSA rating)

MSRP: $36,890

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,943

The Honda Ridgeline does not yet have an iSeeCars Quality Score because it doesn’t yet have a Retained Value Score. Despite the absence of that data, we can confidently recommend the Ridgeline due to its high safety score, high predicted reliability, and reputation for retaining value. It receives a 5-star rating from NHTSA for frontal and side crash tests and a 4-star rating for rollover resistance. All-wheel drive is a standard feature starting in 2021 while prior model years also offered front-wheel drive. Standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and road departure mitigation. Available safety features include front and rear parking sensors, automatic high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Bottom Line

Whether you want an efficient vehicle for commuting or a large SUV for family hauling, we have recommendations on the highest quality and safest vehicle to suit your needs. It’s worth noting that even a vehicle that has a full suite of safety features is only as safe as the driver operating it. While there is no substitute for safe driving, having the safest possible vehicle can help protect you on the road.

