KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are in need of a job, we have some good news for you!

Coming up Wednesday, Sept. 11, Job News USA is putting on a Job Fair at the Grand Event Center on Clinton Highway, next to the Knoxville Expo Center.

The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of those companies scheduled to attend: Hiller, LLC, Lincoln Heritage Life, Renewal By Andersen, Social Security Administration and more.