KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Typically, the holiday weekend would have given public service workers some extra time off. Still, in preparation for the expected snow on Monday, crews were out as early as 4:30 Sunday morning to treat roads for ice.

“They’ll be working all day today to put brine down on over 500 miles of streets throughout the city, level one and level two streets, you know those are the main arteries and the streets that feed into them with a particular focus on roads that serve our hospitals and other high priority areas,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Brine is a saltwater mixture used to treat the roads before snow falls and is usually applied when the roads are dry.

“It’s also great to be out when the weather is nice, not when it is in the middle of a storm, and so it’s much safer to brine and much safer for the community,” said the City of Knoxville director of Public Service, Chad Weth.

The brine makes it easier for immediate snow to melt when it hits the road, keeping it from accumulating. Once the snow falls, they will switch to salt, and it will be all hands on deck.

“Over the next several days, we will have all 24 trucks out; I mean, there Are typically two in a truck, so we will have 75, 80, 90 employees that will be fighting the snow,” said Weth.

While public service crews will be keeping the roads safe, the City of Knoxville’s Housing Stability office has been coordinating warming shelters.

“We have the regular warming shelters down on Broadway, and the Knoxville area rescue ministries, Karm, and nearby places. Those will be available in the Broadway area. Still, we also have warming centers at Vestal United Methodist Church, Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church in east Knoxville, and Cokesbury United Methodist Church in west Knoxville,” said Kincannon.

Those shelters will open starting Monday, Jan. 15, and will be available if low temperatures stay below 25 degrees.

The church warming shelters will also allow pets, as they do not want that to be why someone doesn’t seek shelter during the cold temperatures.

For more information about all Knoxville warming shelters, you can contact the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability at office@knoxtnhousing.org to volunteer or call the Knoxville Police Department’s non-emergency number (865) 215-4010 to find your nearest location or to coordinate transportation to the shelters if needed.

