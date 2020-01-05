The Department of Homeland Security releasing a National Terrorism Advisory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE)- The Department of Homeland Security released a National Terrorism Advisory on Saturday.

“The United States designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a Foreign Terrorist Organization on April 15, 2019 for its direct involvement in terrorist plotting,” the statement read.

Here are details on why and what you can do to stay safe:

On January 2, 2020, the United States carried out a lethal strike in Iraq killing Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while Soleimani was in Iraq.

Iranian leadership and several affiliated violent extremist organizations publicly stated they intend to retaliate against the United States.

At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland. Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States.

Previous homeland-based plots have included, among other things, scouting and planning against infrastructure targets and cyber enabled attacks against a range of U.S.-based targets.

Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States. Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.

Iran likely views terrorist activities as an option to deter or retaliate against its perceived adversaries. In many instances, Iran has targeted United States interests through its partners such as Hizballah.

Homegrown Violent Extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks.

An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning.

The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with our federal, state, local, and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland, and will enhance security measures as necessary.

The advisory is set to expire Jan. 18th, to see the full statement click here.

