‘The Donut Shop’ in North Knoxville celebrating grand opening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a week-long soft opening, a brand new North Knoxville donut shop is ready for its grand opening.

The Donut Shop, located at the intersection of North Broadway and Lamar Street, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, June 13 after a week-long soft opening. They’ve been open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., or whenever they run out of donuts, during the past week.

The shop will offer both gluten-free and keto donut options.

The Donut Shop serves coffee from Mahalo Coffee Roasters, which is owned and operated by Knoxville native and former Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne.