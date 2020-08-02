The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee to host virtual celebration August 12

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Elephant Sanctuary of Middle Tennessee will host a virtual event on World Elephant Day.

On August 12, you can join in online to learn more about the life of an elephant.

This is a family-friendly virtual event where you can help sanctuary officials celebrate 25 years serving elephants in Tennessee.

  • Morgan Kaelin, The Sanctuary’s Education Coordinator delivering a Distance Learning session

