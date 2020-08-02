The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee to host virtual celebration August 12

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Elephant Sanctuary of Middle Tennessee will host a virtual event on World Elephant Day.
On August 12, you can join in online to learn more about the life of an elephant.
This is a family-friendly virtual event where you can help sanctuary officials celebrate 25 years serving elephants in Tennessee.
To learn more about the sanctuary, click here.
