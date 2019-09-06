‘The envy of the school:’ Young fan gets Volunteer Proud Pack after homemade shirt goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Orange & White Nation is rallying behind an elementary student in Florida with a “Volunteer Proud Pack” and thousands of comments of support.

Elementary school teacher in Tallahassee, Fla., Laura Synder, posted a photo of a student’s homemade Vols shirt with a story about his creativity.

It was College Colors week, she wrote, and her student wanted to represent his favorite team, Tennessee, but he didn’t have a Vols shirt.

We discussed that he could wear an orange shirt to show his spirit. He told me every day leading up to it that he had an orange shirt that he was going to wear. So when the day finally arrived, he was SO EXCITED to show me his shirt. I was impressed that he took it one step further to make his own label. Laura Synder, Facebook

Synder continued that during lunch the student was bullied by other students for his homemade UT logo. She took to social media asking others if they knew of any connections to get the student his own Tennessee shirt.

The responses came in the thousands on both Facebook and Twitter.

Make this little man’s design an actual shirt! Just the perspective we all need! #GoVols — Mr.CheckerBoard (@MrCheckerboard) September 5, 2019

I'm a die hard Georgia fan and I will buy this young man all of the UT gear he wants. This is what makes college football so great. — Robert Hudson (@hudsrob) September 5, 2019

The support, catching the attention of the athletics, marketing and communications department at UT – and of University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd .

Now, a “Volunteer Proud Pack” will arrive Friday morning with 35 pounds of Tennessee gear, including a shirt.

“We’ve all collectively come together and we are sending him what we are calling a Volunteer Proud Pack. I think he will go from making his own t-shirt to now being the envy of the school. The fact that it’s in SEC Country is a good thing,” said Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Fan Experience Jimmy Delaney.

It would be amiss to not mention and thank @DaleBrill ('96) for his part. This @tennalum generously offered and paid the expensive overnight shipping bill ensuring those students would be decked out for Big Orange Friday tomorrow morning. Thanks for carrying the torch, Dale! — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

The “Volunteer Proud Pack” also includes Tennessee merchandise for the entire class. The overnight shipping, paid for by UT Alumnus Dale Brill.

Synder updated the Orange & White Nation Thursday night that the student would be “so surprised.”