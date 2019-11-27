The impact of hiring felons: An invitation to local employers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An event aimed at connecting local employers and job seekers on Dec. 12 will address the stigmas of hiring convicted felons and inform employers about the perks of providing them with a second chance, including tax incentives and bonding opportunities.

The Knoxville Employment Symposium comes after months of planning and collaboration between the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ office.

To see the idea in action, we spoke to Kasey Hayworth. She has had a full-time job since she got out of jail, and calls it a blessing. She’s even on the schedule to work Thanksgiving Day, but you won’t catch her complaining. Instead, you’ll see her full of gratitude.

Hayworth spent three years in jail on different drugs charges, in different counties. Now she’s serving a 10-year probation sentence. She’s violated probation once before, and described the decision as “choosing to go back to her old life.”

She’s confident this time will be different, crediting her faith in God and her employment. Hayworth has graduated from TDOC Knoxville Day Reporting Center and regained custody of her 14-year-old child. Those accomplishments are louder than the opiate-addicted voice she remembers “screaming” for her to use again. Having a job helps her stay on track.

Sara Hodges, a TDOC correctional administrator, said employment is a huge part of keeping people on a straight path.

“If you have a job to get up and go to and you can make money and pay your bills, you don’t have to steal something to pay those bills,” Hodges said.

The event will consist of more than a sit-and-listen event, she explained. There’s also going to be an opportunity to ask questions in a roundtable setting for an interested employers.

Hodges hopes more area business leaders will sign-up to attend and take part in what she sees as a possible solution to the jail overcrowding problem, the recidivism problem, and the problem many companies have filling positions. For skeptical employers, Hodges pointed out many felons are under the supervision of probation and parole officers and are required to be screened for drug use.

“Sometimes people make bad choices and it’s important that when we see that you’ve learned from that choice,” Hodges said. “You’ve paid your debt to society, and you’re prepared to enter the workforce again and be a productive citizen; that we acknowledge that and we have these employers meet us halfway.”

Another former inmate and convicted felon, who we’ll simply call Dan for the purposes of this story, met with an employment specialist with TDOC’s Community Resource Center on Wednesday. He hopes to be one step closer to his dream job, of helping kids struggling with issues including substance abuse, after their meeting.

Dan became addicted to pain pills after a back surgery. His charges were primarily theft-related, but all tied back to his need to get high. A graduate from Tusculum College and former business owner, he’d like to get back on the clock soon.

He, too, has been put back in jail for violating probation. While he doesn’t believe his current unemployment puts him at risk for recidivism, he knows it’s a factor for others.

“I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do, now I’m just looking for the chance to be a full-time employee and show people what I can do and what I bring to the table,” Dan said. “It’s hard for people to give you a chance when you’ve got felony convictions, even with a college degree. I’m just looking for a place to give me a chance.”

He hopes many businesses will consider a chance in their hiring practices.

The event is from 9-11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6226 Clinton Highway in Knoxville. To sign up to attend, click here.