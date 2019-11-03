The Incredible Christmas Place and Salvation Army kick off Angel Tree program

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Salvation Army and The Incredible Christmas Place celebrated their second annual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Angel Tree program helps give kids in need a Christmas. This year, the program is aiming to help over 300 children.

“There are so many stories of parents losing jobs, maybe there was a fire, maybe there was just someone having a hard time making ends meet because they lost a loved one, we hear so many stories during the Christmas season,” said Sarah Birks, Captain for the Salvation Army.

The idea came from an Incredible Christmas place employee who was an angel program recipient when she was younger.

She wanted to bring the program to the Incredible Christmas Place to give the same gift that was given to her.

The Angels are chosen months in advance based on need. They range in age, and all of their stories are different.

Once all of the angels are chosen, people are able to pick an angel to adopt, and shop for that child. They are given their clothing sizes and toy wishes.

The gifts are then delivered to the angels so they wake up on Christmas morning with something to open.

There is still time to sponsor a child for Christmas. To learn more, click here.