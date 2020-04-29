PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Island in Pigeon Forge announced it will reopen its retail stores and restaurants this Friday.
The Island said dine-in eating is included in the reopening at 50-percent capacity.
The business says the health and safety of visitors are important when reopening. They add the island will follow state guidelines as well as all recommendations given by the CDC.
- All lanes of Northshore Drive in Farragut open after landslide repairs
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Anderson County deputies find meth, pills in search after traffic stop
- Tennessee family finds dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
- Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29