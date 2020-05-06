The Love Kitchen providing more than 3,000 meals per week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some nonprofits are operating here in the area have had changed they way they operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Love Kitchen provides for homebound, homeless and the unemployed community.

The group, which began in 1986, says they’ve never seen anything quite like this in the demand for their services growing by the day.

The Love Kitchen says currently, they are serving more than 3,000 meals a week.

If you want to find out how you can help, you head to their website TheLoveKitchen.org