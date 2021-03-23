The Mill & Mine announces the return of limited capacity live concerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Concerts are making a comeback at The Mill and Mine. The event venue made the announcement Tuesday on their Facebook page that they would start holding live concerts again in April.

“We are first and foremost a concert venue so of course we want to have concerts and live music and sound filling our room again,” said General Manager Margaret Stolfi.

Due to COVID-19, The Mill and Mine has not held live concerts since February of 2020. Live music is making its return on April 30 with some changes.

Stofli says instead of their usual standing room only, 1,200 person capacity, there will be assigned seating and they will only allow around 15% of their normal capacity.

There will also be options for contactless ordering, masks will be required and there will be several sanitizing stations.

“We’re finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with cases down, hospitalizations being down and the vaccination news. But we’re also treading very lightly and don’t want to move too fast so this is just kind of our next baby step as we try to get things back to normal,” Stolfi said.

