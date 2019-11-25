The Nashville Fire Department rescues eight puppies stuck under local apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -The Nashville Fire Department assisted with the rescue of eight puppies from under an apartment building here in Nashville.

Local station 25 of the Nashville Fire Department teamed up with Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control.

The team was successful at getting the puppies out safely.

According to reports, dedicated community rescuers are now trying to bring the mama dog to safety.

(Courtesy of the Nashville Fire Department)

If you can help provide a foster home, please sign up at https://www.fosterdogsnyc.com/nashville.