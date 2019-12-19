‘The Office’ cast members coming to Knoxville’s Fanboy Expo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re a fan of “The Office” listen up.

Some of the stars of hit show are coming to the Knoxville Fanboy Expo this summer. Organizers have announced that Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Oscar Nunez will be at the convention for the entire weekend. You’ll be able to meet the stars and also get in on group photo ops.

Fanboy Expo will run from July 10-12 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Other celebrities set to attend include action star Dolph Lundgren, John Cusack, Kurt Angle and many others.

Tickets are already on sale. Day passes start at $25 and weekend passes start at $65.