The Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Perseid Meteor Shower has been underway for a few weeks, but if you haven’t taken the time to check it out you really should this week.

Why? Because the “best meteor shower of the year” is about to hit its peak. The best time to see the Perseids will be August 11–13. The shower provides 50-100 meteors an hour for skywatchers to see, according to NASA.

The key is to go outside between 2 a.m. and dawn (which is at about 6 a.m. these days). You’ll also need a clear sky. That could be difficult considering the typical pattern of summertime showers and storms that parts of Tennessee will face this week.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is caused by the Earth traveling through debris and dust particles of the comet 109P/Swift-Turtle. The shower’s name is because the meteors appear to originate from the Perseus constellation, though it’s is not the source of the show.

Perseids are also known for their fireballs.

The meteor shower isn’t the only reason to keep your eyes on the night sky. This month’s full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will be visible on August 22. The Sturgeon Moon will appear right at the tail end of the meteor shower, giving skywatchers an extra treat to look up this month.

And if you’re able to snap any photos of the meteors send them to newsroom@wate.com or submit them here.