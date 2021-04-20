‘The public has questions and deserves the truth’: Knoxville branch of NAACP joins call for bodycam video release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville branch of the NAACP has joined the call for the release of body camera video from the deadly shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The organization held a news conference outside of the school on Tuesday morning.

“We at the Knoxville branch of the NAACP call on our District Attorney General Charme Allen to release the video footage of the body camera from last week’s event,” said the branch’s president, Sam Brown.

THIS MORNING: The Knoxville branch of the NAACP will be hosting a news conference. They’re set up in front of Austin-East High School. pic.twitter.com/cSRDMit8pM — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) April 20, 2021

The group is now the latest to advocate for the release of bodycam video from the incident at Austin-East.

“The longer we take to release any type of information, the body footage or just the evidence of what happened that day, the harder it is going to be for us to heal,” said Evetty Satterfield.

It comes as Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon doubled down on Monday, again pushing for the public to be able to see the video as soon as possible.

“It is my first priority to get the videos released. The sooner we get the video out, the sooner we can begin to process and to heal,” Kincannon said on Monday.

But Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has taken a firm stance against the release of footage right now.

“If we release this bodycam footage, there is the possibility that we could violate a law to where we could not use it in the trial, if we were to go to trial,” Allen said during a previous news conference.

“Now we have a district attorney who is effectively undermining the will of the people. May we remind you madam, that you work for the people,” Brown said. “We have to move forward to a place of healing and love, and that only begins with the revelation of the truth.”