KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Investigation Unit has been conducting research on the cause of the Jan. 30 Standard Knitting Mill fires.

The first, smaller fire was quickly extinguished around 10:50 a.m. Three individuals were seen running from the building when crews arrived at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks said the individuals were on the property illegally. The three individuals were detained.

“We don’t know exactly what their purpose for being there was. However, someone in that building at the time had set a small fire in the building,” said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks adds that it could’ve been either a warming or cooking fire, but the exact reason that this fire was created is unclear to officials at the time.

Photo: Knoxville Police Department

(Photo: KFD)

(Photo: KFD)

(Photo: KFD)

(Photo: KFD)

The second, larger fire was first noticed at 6:15 p.m. and crews remained on the scene until approximately 9:15 p.m. The smoke from this fire could be seen from as far as Sevierville.

Wilbanks said fires of this magnitude make the investigation more difficult.

“As of today there is no real update on the cause of the fire, or any indication of who may have started it,” said Wilbanks. “We do believe that it was intentionally set.”

Wilbanks adds that trespassing is inevitable no matter how well the property owner secures the area. He encourages citizens to report any trespassing they witness to the proper authorities, or the building owner themselves.