KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Vol Nation gets ready to hit the road for the rare one versus one match-up with the Georgia Bulldogs, WATE 6 On Your Side is doing the leg-work, finding out what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens.

Katie Williams is the Executive Director of the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau. She said there’s a lot more than just the University of Georgia campus that visitors can look forward to.

“We’ve got a really terrific, creative energy here that’s exciting to be around and we’re known for our music scene,” Williams said. “In fact, many bands have come out of Athens, the B-52’s, Widespread Panic, R.E.M., and so that tradition continues now.”

Williams added there are several performances scheduled for this weekend at venues around Athens, including at the 40-Watt Club and the Georgia Theatre. Williams also said there are several breweries and great restaurants to chose from.

As far as the Georgia fans go, just like in Knoxville during a game week, fans start rolling into town mid-week with their RVs and flags waving.

For visitors, she recommended two parking options.

“I do have two tips on parking, intramural fields and the Classic Center downtown are both great options for visiting fans,” said Williams.

The intramural fields are free to park in and have shuttles. The Classic Center Downtown will cost $80. Williams said the Classic Center is walking distance to Sanford Stadium.

Of course, there are other parking options around campus. Below is a list of some of the options and additional information as provided by Visit Athens.

Williams welcomed UT fans and said it will be a great day.

“We hope that you enjoy Athens and have fun in Sanford Stadium,” she said. “Whether you’re wearing red or orange this weekend we hope that you’ll be safe and that you’ll have a great time, let’s represent the SEC well.”

As far as some game day traditions UT fans need to be aware of while on Georgia’s campus, similarly to the Vol Walk for Tennessee home games, they will have their “dawg walk” leading up to the game. Williams also shared that after Bulldog wins, fans ring the bell on the north campus.

Big Orange fans are hoping they won’t have to hear those chimes come Saturday night.